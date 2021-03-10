Boating season is fast approaching on the Oregon coast and time to start preparing is now.
A free and voluntary vessel safety check (VSC) offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is a great way to know if your vessel's equipment is in compliance with federal and state safety requirements. Items that are checked include registration/documentation, life jackets, visual distress signals, fire extinguisher, ventilation, navigation lights along with several others.
If you meet all the requirements to pass a vessel safety check you are awarded a VSC decal to place on your boat. This decal will show that you are in full compliance with all federal and state boating laws for that calendar year. If you do not pass, there is no citation issued but rather you are provided with a written report on what to correct.
Free vessel safety checks are also conducted on personal watercraft and paddle craft as well. Focus on this inspection include items such as sound signal, hatch covers, bulkheads/air bags/ emergency floatation, paddle/oars along with several others. You can also be awarded a VSC decal if you pass all requirements and if not, no citation is issued.
If you are ready to get a vessel safety check for the year 2021 please fill out a request form and submit. We will then locate an auxiliary vessel examiner in your area and you will be contacted to set up your vessel safety check for your vessel or paddle craft. For more information visit http://cgaux.org/vsc/ to get started.
