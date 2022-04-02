A peaceful rally in support of Ukraine will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, on the sidewalk at D River Wayside. The rally gives people an opportunity to speak out peacefully and have their voices heard about the Russia-Ukraine war.
“This will hopefully give people an opportunity to get out and have their voices heard,” Organizer Georgia Roelof said. “I have yet to talk to anyone who objects to the concept of ‘Stop the War.’”
Roelof, of the Congregational Church of Lincoln City, said the rally helps draw attention to the fact that although the war is in Ukraine, it affects us all.
“If we have to sacrifice a bit of our gas prices at the pump, then that’s one of the ways we can support these poor people whose country is just being destroyed,” Roelof said. “It is such a horrible thing to witness either on the television or on the radio. I just cannot imagine what it would be like to have your entire country just destroyed.”
Roelof added that people need to have their voices heard so the government and the rest of the world know they are concerned and want change.
Roelof is an active member of the Congregational Church of Lincoln City.
“We reach out to the community and we care a great deal about issues that exist here in town,” Roelof said of the church. “I have organized two other rallies. One on gun violence back in 2019 and the women’s march in 2021.”
The women’s march spoke out against reproductive restrictions being instigated in Texas.
Roelof has developed a list of people who want to be reminded of any future rallies. She believes it is important for people to know there is a way to have your voice heard.
Roelof said State Rep. David Gomberg will attend the rally, as well as Dave Price, vice president of engagement and entrepreneurship at Oregon Coast Community College. The college is loaning the group a Ukrainian flag for the rally. The group will have homemade signs for those who wish to join in.
“I expect a good turnout,” Roelof said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people who have said ‘we’re going to be there.’”
