This video shot by Frank Cavezza shows us one more thing we can all be thankful for on the Oregon Coast.
Online Poll
Do you plan on traveling this Thanksgiving?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Jacob Allen Clark
- Offbeat Oregon: In 1800s Portland, at least one mayor paid to play
- Newport man pleads guilty to copyright infringement after netting $8 million
- Lincoln City 'Deck's the Dock' at Taft for the holiday season
- ODOT: Zero last year – let’s do it again, Oregon!
- Newport man allegedly shot and killed during argument
- LCSD holds fifth highest homeless student count
- Current E-Edition
- Lincoln City hosts early celebration of ‘Small Business Saturday’
- Lincoln County law enforcement completes warrant sweep operation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.