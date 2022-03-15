The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments (OCWCOG), in partnership with the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is holding a Medicare class that will cover the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D. This class is designed for anyone who will be eligible for Medicare within a few months or is new to Medicare.
Current beneficiaries who would like a better understanding of their Medicare benefits and options will also find this class valuable. Spouses and other relatives are welcome to attend. This class will be held online from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 25, via Zoom.
Registration is required. A SHIBA counselor will present this class, which is sponsored by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the OCWCOG. Call 541-574-2684 to register today.
