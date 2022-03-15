Medicare

Open enrollment for the 2022 Medicare plan year is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

 Metro Creative Connection

The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments (OCWCOG), in partnership with the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is holding a Medicare class that will cover the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D. This class is designed for anyone who will be eligible for Medicare within a few months or is new to Medicare.

Current beneficiaries who would like a better understanding of their Medicare benefits and options will also find this class valuable. Spouses and other relatives are welcome to attend. This class will be held online from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 25, via Zoom.

Registration is required. A SHIBA counselor will present this class, which is sponsored by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the OCWCOG. Call 541-574-2684 to register today.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing to do during spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.