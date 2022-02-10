The 60+ Activity Center is pleased to announce that Lindsay Bollin, health promotion specialist with Lincoln County Health and Human Services, will be presenting a virtual Medication Safety Basics class aimed at seniors on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The class will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Class content includes how body changes impact medication effectiveness, side effects, questions to ask health care providers, safe storage and use of medication, as well as the importance of keeping an updated medication list.
To register for this class, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” A Zoom link will be sent to all those registered for the class. If you have limited or no “Zoom” experience, please call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport for assistance.
Find the activity center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
