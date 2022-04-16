Volunteer recruitment is now under way at the two Samaritan Health Services hospitals in Lincoln County. People of all ages with a variety of skill sets are encouraged to apply.
Samaritan volunteers are the friendly faces that patients and visitors see at the guest assistance desk or information desk just inside the main entrances of the two hospitals. Volunteers help stock gift shop shelves with amazing items, then ring up the sales. Volunteers assist with special projects, help raise funds, and more. The opportunities are varied but the results are the same – the satisfaction of helping others, enjoying a social activity, sharing creative ideas and being physically active, to name a few benefits of volunteering.
Once an application is received, an interview is scheduled with the volunteer services coordinator at each hospital site to explore appropriate placement and schedules.
Visit samhealth.org/Volunteer for complete details or contact one of the following:
Melissa Maxon, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, maxonm@samhealth.org or 541-574-2537.
Kathy Smith, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, kathysmith@samhealth.org or 541-557-7132.
