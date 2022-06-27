Kids came from the Church of Latter-Day Saints from Lincoln City, Monmouth, Independence, Dallas, West Salem and Willamina to clean up the Taft Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, June 18. There were 100 volunteers.
Former Taft Cemetery Association President Sheryl Smith helped with the event. She thanks the local Safeway’s manager for providing doughnuts for the event on short notice.
Smith said the kids worked 2.5 hours cleaning headstones, cutting brush down, and other maintenance. The group was grateful for no rain.
“It just blew my mind,” Smith said of the event.
The Taft Cemetery Association had received a phone call from the Church of Latter-Day Saints, asking if the kids could come clean up the cemetery, Smith added. About 100 kids came. The kids were ages 13-18. They worked hard, asking what they could do next.
Alison Shuldberg, of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, directed the students. Shuldberg said most of the cities had 5-12 kids from each location. The church has a committee with youth who come up with ideas of where to volunteer and chose the Taft Pioneer Cemetery.
The Taft Pioneer Cemetery’s theme is a “View to Die For,” with its watch tower providing beauty to all who visit.
