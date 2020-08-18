Oregonians made it clear that volunteering was a priority during SOLVE IT for Oregon, presented by Portland General Electric.
From August 1 through August 15, nearly 80 volunteer events were held across the state, with the goal of cleaning up and restoring Oregon’s parks, neighborhoods and communities. In total, volunteers collected an estimated 9,889 pounds of trash, in addition to removing invasive plant species and participating in other restoration efforts on nearly 17,000 square feet of land.
This is the first year for SOLVE IT for Oregon, after SOLVE IT for Earth Day was cancelled in April due to COVID-19. SOLVE IT for Oregon followed SOLVE’s new Event Safety Guidelines, which included eliminating the use of shared equipment, ensuring that volunteers maintained social distancing, and requiring the use of masks when a minimum of six feet of distance was not possible, among other measures.
Event highlights include the Seaside Aquarium’s Treasure the Beach event that took place on August 1 on Seaside Beach, where volunteers collected nearly 400 pounds of litter and marine debris, some of which was separated out to be recycled.
Sunriver’s Homeowners Association 20th Annual War on Weeds event brought out 42 volunteers who participated over the course of two weeks to remove and properly dispose of 90 SOLVE bags of invasive plant species like thistle.
Detrash Portland, a grassroots litter cleanup organization from Portland also had a successful event on August 15. Over 40 individuals collected more than 200 pounds of litter from Portland’s Lloyd District and the area surrounding the Oregon Convention Center.
Community groups, individuals, and business groups were all part of the effort to make SOLVE IT for Oregon a great success. SOLVE is proud to support cleanup and restoration efforts across Oregon.
Other event sponsors include: Metro, Clean Water Services, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Washington County, the City of Beaverton, Holman Enterprises, Genentech, Advantis Credit Union, K103fm, and KOIN 6.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
