If you have spare time and you are interested in serving the community, the City of Lincoln City would like to hear from you. The city is seeking citizen volunteers for the following commissions and committees.
Planning Commission
No Vacancies One term expiring Dec. 31, 2022
Arts Committee
Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022. One term expiring Dec. 31 2024
Budget Committee
No Vacancies
Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022
Library Board
No Vacancies
Parks and Rec Board
No Vacancies
Two terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022
Sustainability Committee
One term expiring Dec. 31, 2025
Applications are always accepted for any committee. Deadline for consideration of current vacancies is open until filled. For an application or visit www.lincolncity.org
For more information, send email to cityrecorder@lincolncity.org or call 541-996-1203
The City Recorder's Office address:
City Recorder's Office
PO Box 50
Lincoln City, Oregon
97367
