Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Lincoln County is seeking volunteers to provide valuable support to patients and their families.
As a hospice volunteer, you could step in when the caregiver (often family or friends) needs a break to take care of themselves. Or, if the patient does not have family in the area, you could be called upon to visit with one of the hospice patients. There are many ways that volunteers enhance the services provided to hospice patients in Lincoln County.
Volunteers are needed from all areas of Lincoln County and south Tillamook County, but especially in Beaver, Blodgett, Lincoln City, Rose Lodge and Yachats. Military veterans are also needed as volunteers to help with patients who are veterans.
Volunteers receive comprehensive training and are matched to patients and situations that will benefit both the volunteer as well as the patient and their family.
If you are interested in exploring this opportunity, please contact Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Maxon at 541-574-2537 or by email at maxonm@samhealth.org.
