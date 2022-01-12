Just in time for those New Year’s resolutions, the Newport Recreation Center is hosting another virtual mileage challenge. Like last year, the 2022 challenge will follow an Oregon highway from the Idaho border to the Pacific Ocean.
Wagons and Waves begins in Ontario and follows US Hwy 30 as it makes its way across the state to Astoria. The challenge follows much of the route of the Oregon Trail, crosses several mountain ranges, and passes through the beautiful Columbia Gorge. The Newport Recreation Center will be posting about points of interest along the route on their Facebook page as the challenge goes on.
“People had so much fun with this last year, we wanted to do it again,” said Jenni Remillard, Recreation Program specialist. “This challenge is designed for anyone. You can use any activity you like to get miles; swimming, biking, running, walking, whatever works for you.”
The route is long at 477 miles, but people can team up if they want.
“Mileage is on the honor system,” said Remillard. “We love for people to post their progress on social media to keep themselves motivated, but we don’t check in on people. For some the journey might take most of the year, but if that’s what gets you in the habit of moving, that’s all that counts!”
Remillard should know, she recently completed a personal goal of virtually walking, swimming, and biking the over 3000 miles of US Hwy 20 from Newport to Boston.
“It’s what finally motivated me to exercise and keep doing it and I wanted to share that with others,” she said.
Participants in the Wagons and Waves challenge will get a medal and a color in tracking sheet for their miles. Because it’s a virtual challenge, anyone can sign up. Last year, the Newport to Nyssa challenge had people from eight states participating.
To learn more, visit the Newport Recreation Center’s Facebook page, or register here https://secure.rec1.com/OR/newport-or/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4MjQxODU=
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.