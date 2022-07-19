The Waldport Chamber Charity Golf Tournament returns to Crestview Golf Club in Waldport on Saturday, Aug. 27. Presented this year by Pioneer Connect, this fun, 9-hole tournament starts at 10 a.m. with an awards luncheon and raffle after play.
The chamber is excited to announce that Dennis and Denese Shostle, proprietors of the Lazy Dayz Cafe in Waldport, will be preparing and serving lunch. They will have their smoker/grill on the patio and be ready to feed hungry golfers (and volunteers) with a special menu: smoked salmon atop a bed of spring greens, with a side of pasta salad, dinner rolls and strawberry shortcake for dessert. YUM!
This year, the chamber will also have a beverage cart on course with beer, hard cider and soft drinks. Power Auto Group will once again sponsor the Hole-In-One Car on the 9th hole.
Every registered golfer receives a welcome package upon check-in and prizes will be awarded to each player on the top three teams. The awards luncheon will conclude with another fun raffle prize drawing. If you would like to donate a prize for the raffle, please let the chamber know.
You may now register to play and/or sponsor the tournament online:
To reserve your sponsorship and playing spots, please contact Tom Fullmer at 503-789-9686 or director@waldportchamber.org www.findyourselfinwaldport.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.