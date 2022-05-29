The much-anticipated Waldport Great Garage Sale returns next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.
Mark your calendars and enjoy hunting for treasures and things you just got to have. If you wish to register your sale, deadline is this Tuesday, May 31st.
See the link below.
A digital map will be produced so you can easily find all locations from your mobile device.
Print copies of the map will also be available late next week at The Waldport Chamber Welcome Center & Gift Shop and at the Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center/Waldport Museum.
If you run a business in Seal Rock, Waldport, Tidewater or Yachats, get ready for big crowds and people ready to shop, eat, play and explore.
