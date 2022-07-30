Neighborhoods throughout Waldport are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Starbucks, Associa, FirstNet, Academy Sports & Outdoors, REELZ and co-sponsored locally by Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue.
National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes strong emergency community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, the campaign is making that happen.
From 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, neighbors throughout Waldport and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and first responders.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of emergency community partnerships and citizen involvement. When first responders and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”
The Waldport event will be held in the community center parking lot and Station 72 (Waldport Fire Station) located at 265 NW Hemlock and 145 NW Alsea Hwy, hosted by Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue. Contact Wendy Rush Knudson for details at (541)563-3121 or email wr.knudson@centralcoastfire.net
For more information, please visit natw.org.
