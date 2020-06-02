Providing end-of-life care for loved ones at home is a sad burden for many local families.
A generous grant by the Newport Walmart ensures that these patients can rest more comfortably with the gift of extra-long twin sheets to fit the in-home hospital bed.
Melissa Maxon, volunteer services coordinator for Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Lincoln County, said she applied for a $500 grant – and received $1,500 instead.
“We are so grateful that our local store manager, Bo Eastman, considered our request worthwhile and even awarded us much more than requested,” Maxon said. “With this money, we can purchase and provide sheets to as many as 75 patients over an 18-month period.”
The Evergreen Hospice social workers serving Lincoln County are Patty Kinion and Rebecca Fransham, and their manager is Theresa Karlik. They have witnessed some of the struggles families and individuals face and know that a simple gift of colorful, comfortable and new sheets for the hospital bed is very appreciated.
