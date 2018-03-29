The sounds of a large chipper can be heard in parts of Lincoln City this week as public works crews trim trees along the roadsides.

Limb Haulers

Limb Haulers: Lincoln City Public Works crew members are busy this spring break week trimming local trees and chipping the large branches.

The operation clears overhanging limbs from disrupting traffic and power lines.

