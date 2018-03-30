If you happen to be at Regatta Grounds Park on Saturday, March 31 around noon, you’ll likely see hundreds of children and their parents making a fast dash, drop and find.
The annual Kiwanis Easter Egg hunt will take place precisely at 12 p.m. along the grassy hillside at Regatta Grounds Park overlooking Devils Lake.
“It’s been held at Regatta ever since I’ve been involved with the hunt and if it’s a nice day, kids can play in the playground,” Rita Warton said.
Warton is the Lincoln City Kiwanis Club long-time Easter Egg event coordinator. She said the traditional spring event is an important part of the Kiwanis mission.
“It is such fun, the kids get such a lot out of it and it is a great outreach into the community,” she said. “We usually have around 300 kids participate.”
On Thursday, March 15, Kiwanis members sat at several tables inside Acres Sports Bar and Grill stuffing colorful plastic eggs with candies for the annual Easter Egg hunt.
“We have sorted all the eggs into bags and we have about 1,200 eggs ready to go,” Warton said. “And I suspect several of the Kiwanis Club members will turn up at the Easter Egg hunt on Saturday to make sure everything gets put out and that everything is in order.”
Shortly before the hunt, Warton and Kiwanis volunteers spread the eggs out amount the grass at the park for the children to find.
Because parking inside Regatta Park is limited, egg hunters park along NE West Devils Lake Road.
“The cars have to park along the road and people have to walk a long ways to the park, Warton said. “So it’s best to come early.”
Warton said the Easter Egg hunt brings the community together in a special way.
“It is just wonderful watching all those children with their faces lighting up when they find the eggs and if they happen to get a grand prize,” she said. “They are such fun to watch and their parents are happy to.”
Warton said the entire community is involved, include North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, which sends in a fire truck for children and their parents to tour.
“We will of course have the Easter Bunny, so it is a great tie,” Warton said.
The Lincoln City Kiwanis Club raises the money to purchase the plastic eggs, candies and prizes for the event.
“We spend upwards of $600 each year for the hunt and Kiwanis volunteers are also the ones that make the prize baskets,” Warton said.
Four Grand Prize baskets are assembled for the event. Each includes stuff animals, toys and candy. There are two Grand Prize Baskets for each group of winners, 0-2 year old, 3 to 4-year olds, 5 to 6-year olds, and 7 to 9-year olds.
Special pieces of paper inserted in selected eggs announce the finder as the Grand Basket winner.
See the Community Calendar at thenewsguard.com, or in print, in the March 28 edition of The News Guard, for more area Easter Egg Hunts and for area Easter church services.
