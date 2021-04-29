Wave energy and its role in decarbonizing the energy sector in the world, nation and in Oregon will be the focus of the Oregon State University Science Pub on May 10.
The virtual event will feature a talk by Bryson Robertson, an associate professor at Oregon State and the director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center at Oregon State. His presentation is titled “Wave Energy: Role in Decarbonizing our Energy System and Why Oregon?”
Robertson will provide an overview of the need to decarbonize the energy sector globally and in the U.S., explain why wave energy has an important role in to play in this transition, and talk about why Oregon and Oregon State are ideally placed to lead this effort. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
The free Science Pub will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be broadcast on YouTube Live. Registration is required and can be completed at https://beav.es/3JB.
Sponsors of Science Pub include the OSU Office of Research, OSU-Cascades in Bend and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Connect Central Oregon, a collaborative program with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, will produce the event with student interns.
