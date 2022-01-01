Audubon Society of Lincoln City and Oregon Wild invite the public to a webinar about Oregon’s new Private Forest Accord (PFA) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Oregon Coast Community College’s Office of Engagement will facilitate the Zoom presentation and registration.
Management of Oregon’s state and private forests has been mired in controversy for decades. As a result, fish and wildlife habitat suffered, water quality degraded, and many rural communities struggled with regulatory uncertainty. There was plenty of debate, but little changed…until now.
Private forest representatives, small forestland owners, conservation leaders, and fishing organizations—tired of fighting—put aside their differences and sought common ground. After months of negotiations, the coalition reached an agreement known as the Private Forest Accord (PFA) that heralds a new way of business for nearly 10 million acres of private forests.
Join this webinar to learn how the PFA will safeguard water quality, provide rural communities with greater economic certainty, and protect threatened and endangered fish through a Habitat Conservation Plan. Panel speakers were at the table throughout the negotiations. They will share how this historic agreement came to be, what it means, and what still needs to happen to make it a reality as Oregon moves forward into a new era of forest management. Webinar panelists:
● Sean Stevens, Executive Director, Oregon Wild, is a lifelong Oregonian and outdoor recreational enthusiast. Stevens is passionate about his leadership role with Oregon Wild, which works to protect and restore Oregon's wildlands, wildlife, and waters as an enduring legacy for all Oregonians.
● Kelly Burnett, Research Fish Biologist, formerly worked with the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Research Station in Corvallis. Burnett’s research centers on understanding the relationships between salmon and their freshwater habitats, landscape analysis of aquatic habitats, and land management to better design and evaluate policy options.
Learn how forest practices in Oregon are changing for the better, and what you can do to help support this historic turning point in state management of our abundant natural resources. The hour-long webinar includes a question-and-answer session. Register here: https://form.jotform.com/213614795787168
