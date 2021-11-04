This week Tigers celebrated the Boys and Girls soccer teams as they both won their playoff games which means they are moving forward with the playoffs.
Tigers are ready to cheer them on to the end. Many Tigers took their SAT test and are eager to see what score they got. The score may help them get into universities.
On Wednesday, Taft ASB had their last Pink-Out Welcome Wednesday. This is where ASB stands at prominent points in the school and welcomes students in. They hold posters based on the month or event that’s happening. Last month the posters read “Welcome Tigers” in Spanish for Hispanic Heritage Month, this month the posters were pink and read “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” this was to remind kids to donate and to let people who are coming in know that we are all here collectively as a school and a community.
Friday, Tigers were allowed and encouraged to wear school appropriate costumes to school because Halloween is on Sunday this year. Next month is Native American Heritage Month. Taft will learn facts about the month in the morning announcements and there will be a fun quiz to test Tigers on their knowledge of the heritage.
November 11th is Veterans Day, Taft will be showing their representation by doing Stars of Service. This is where Tigers have the opportunity to put a relative or somebody the know who served in any branch of the military on a star and ASB will hang the stars up around the school. Each branch of the military will have their own colored star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.