Tigers are resilient and adaptive, and that was evident at Taft High School this week!
Me, my peers, and teachers have all had to learn how to pivot and be flexible as the world changes around us almost daily. With another year of COVID-19 still very present, this means another year with unexpected setbacks and obstacles that we are ready to tackle from day one.
As Tigers pounced back into our socially-distant classes this week, masks couldn’t contain the laughter and smiles as Tigers roared excited to see their friends. Over all the first week back in class was met with hustle, bustle, and a whole lot of hand sanitizer. While safety is the key, so is allowing students to honor traditions of their school.
Senior Sunrise, class competitions, and even a virtual assembly are coming up next week so stay tuned weekly to see what is going down in Tiger Town!
