Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be in the Pacific Northwest searching for contestants to play on America’s Game; and one of their stops is the Chinook Winds Casino.
The open auditions will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
The Wheelmobile brings the fun and excitement of the broadcast game show Wheel of Fortune to local fans. Viewers seeking a “contestant-like” experience will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle solving skills in front of Wheel of Fortune staff and be evaluated to move forward in the contestant audition process.
In order to audition, attendees will need to fill out an application upon arrival for the chance to have his or her name drawn at random to tryout on stage. Everyone who participates on stage will receive a prize.
Those who submit an application and are not called up on stage can still be selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.
All ages are welcome to attend the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Wheelmobile event.
The event will be held inside the Chinook Winds Showroom and the applications to audition will be distributed in the tented outdoor space located adjacent to the Showroom.
The Wheel of Fortune promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins and each show will last approximately one hour. Due to gaming regulations, you must be 21 years of age or older to enter the gaming areas on the property.
For nearly 20 years, the Wheelmobile has been making fans’ dreams come true.
“Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants,” said Executive Producer Harry Friedman. “The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream.”
In fact, most contestants who appear on Wheel of Fortune are discovered at Wheelmobile events in their hometowns. Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on KATU, On Your Side.
For more information on the Wheelmobile, tune into KATU, On Your Side, log on to katu.com or visit wheeloffortune.com .
About "Wheel of Fortune"
Reaching more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television. Trademarked as America’s Game, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show.
Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International, both units of CBS Corp.
