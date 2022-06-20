After two years of home confinement, Zoom meetings and solitary keyboard slogs, the Willamette Writers (WW) Coast Chapter will meet in person from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St, in Newport.
Join Willamette Writers as they plan the chapter programming for the 2022-2023 year and share an open mic celebration of the work produced over the past couple of years. Bring ideas of what you would most like to see presented during upcoming chapter meetings starting in September 2022, and a five-minute reading you would like to share with fellow writers and authors.
It has been a long, secluded couple of years without meeting face to face and the chapter is eager to gather as a physical group. The program will start at 2 p.m., so plan to arrive a few minutes early to greet old and new friends and secure a seat. The WW Coast co-chairs Catherine Rickbone and Kathleen Ruby are eager to meet you all and launch the new year of presentations and support.
Willamette Writers meetings are open to all writers, 18 and up. Young writers are supported through the Young Willamette Writers chapters. Willamette Writers are one of the largest writer’s organizations in the country and the largest in Oregon. Guests are always welcome to join programming, both in person and online, for a small fee to cover speaker and associated costs. For more information regarding local chapter meetings, membership or the annual conference in Portland Aug. 5-7, go to http://willamettewriters.org
