During a year marked by challenge, local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Distinctive Coastal Properties answered the call to uplift the less fortunate in their local communities.
Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $6,121 was given to the Lincoln City Food Pantry to support low-income children and families in 2020. Windermere also pivoted its traditional volunteer campaigns throughout the year to address the most immediate needs of the community, including raising money for local food banks.
“Last year, Windermere approached long-standing traditions differently, enabling our brokers to address the specific needs of our communities immediately during a crisis,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “We transformed two large annual volunteer campaigns into two separate fundraisers for food banks and charities across the state.”
In lieu of its annual Community Service Day—a 35-year-old tradition where owners, brokers, and staff volunteer in their local neighborhoods on the same day in June—Windermere hosted a Neighbors in Need fundraiser to immediately help food banks whose operations, and the people they serve, were heavily impacted by the pandemic. In just 13 days, realtors with Windermere, including those in Lincoln City and Salishan, raised nearly $170,000 for approximately 50 food banks across Oregon and SW Washington.
Windermere Distinctive Coastal Properties is proud to be a part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has raised more than $43 million in donations supporting programs and organizations that provide shelter, clothing, children’s programs, emergency assistance, and other services to those in need.
ABOUT WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE
Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 74,000 home sales for more than $40.6 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $43 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.