Inspired by a matching donation of up to $250,000 from the Windermere Foundation, Windermere Real Estate offices in 10 states raised $690,000 for food banks in their communities, exceeding the original goal of the fundraising challenge of $500,000.
The emergency fundraising campaign was accomplished in just 13 days in response to a drastic increase in the need for food assistance nationwide.
Windermere Real Estate in Oregon, including Windermere realtors in Lincoln City, and southwest Washington contributed $168,139 to the total amount, donating it to approximately 50 food banks or nonprofits that distribute food throughout Oregon and southwest Washington.
The nonprofits receiving donations were as varied as the La Pine Community Kitchen in Central Oregon, Seaside Food for Kids at the coast, FISH Food Bank in the Columbia River Gorge, Lane County Food Bank in the mid-Willamette Valley, the Sunshine Division in the Portland-metropolitan area, Access Food Share in southern Oregon, and Fruit Valley Food Bank in southwest Washington.
“There is one constant in this pandemic and it’s that people who struggle with poverty are having difficulty getting their most basic needs met,” said Christine Wood, executive director of the Windermere Foundation. “We’re answering the call and rallying our troops in an effort to help food banks keep up with unprecedented needs.”
For the past 35 years, Windermere Real Estate has closed its doors on the first Friday in June to participate in the company’s annual Community Service Day, when nearly 9,000 owners, brokers, and staff volunteer in their local neighborhoods. This year, Windermere is replacing Community Service Day with the Neighbors in Need fundraising campaign to immediately help food banks whose operations, and the people they serve, have been heavily impacted by the disruption caused by COVID-19.
“Our brokers have upheld Windermere’s ongoing commitment to community service for 35 years. Unfortunately, the need for us to step up has never been greater,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and southwest Washington. “We are committed to doing our part to ensure that our neighbors make it to the other side of this crisis.”
ABOUT WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE
Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed 77,000 home sales for more than $36.7 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $40 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.