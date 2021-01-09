The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents a new series of winter Art to Go kits for distance-learning by youth, families and adults throughout Lincoln County.
The Art to Go kits, designed for children 6-18 as well as adults, promote creative, project-based learning opportunities and include written instructions, photographs and all required materials. A series of four kits will be made available, covering projects such as paper bowl making, weaving, collag and canvas journal cover making.
Participants will enjoy a weekly Google Classroom/Zoom check in for support with each project. Families and adults can reserve 1-4 kits by emailing OCCA VAC Arts Learning Coordinator Sara Siggelkow at ssiggelkow@coastarts.org or by visiting https://coastarts.org/product/art-to-go-kits/.
Art to Go kits can be picked up at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.) from January 16 to March 4, on Thursdays from 3-4:30pm and Saturdays from 10-11:30am, at the VAC’s main entrance off the Nye Beach turnaround. Reservations are recommended, as kits are limited to 40 per project. A suggested donation of $15 per kit is requested for youth and $25 per kit for adult. Project add-ons are available for $5 per kit.
Winter 2021 Art to Go Kits
Kit 1 Paper Bowls and Votive Light Holder
Bowls are some of the oldest art forms, and artisans sometimes use the simplest materials to create these functional and decorative artworks. Make bowls out of paper and glue, and you imagination! Add a colorful votive candle holder complete with a battery-operated candle. Kit includes all materials to create a glass votive candle holder, one large or two small colorful paper bowls, and tissue papers to decorate bowls. Kit add-on includes decorative paper for making an additional bowl.
Kit 2 Weaving on a Small Loom
Weaving is another traditional art form. While modern looms have become more sophisticated, they all produce cloth by interlacing threads at right angles. Students learn the basics of weaving. Kit includes materials to create a sampler and wall hanging, with enough yarn left over to experiment! Kit add-on includes supplies to create a warp thread and yarn to make two additional weavings.
Kit 3 Collage
Collage is art made by attaching different items to a flat surface. With this kit, explore paper collage on three different surfaces with an assortment of papers. The kit has materials needed to make a greeting card and two different types of wall art, with enough papers left over to experiment. Kit add-on provides an additional collage paper pack.
Kit 4 Canvas Journal/Sketchbook Cover
Soft-covered journals can get banged up and damaged when carried around. Create a reusable cover to protect art journals. When the journal is full, remove the cover and put in a new one. This kit provides materials to make and paint one reusable canvas journal/sketchbook cover (blank journal included), with added materials and instructions to learn about color mixing. Kit add-on includes instructions and materials to make and sew an original sketchbook.
To sign up for event notifications, community members should join the Friends of the VAC e-Newsletter by visiting https://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/newsletter/.
