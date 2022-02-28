The Newport Surfrider chapter wrapped up its Winter Beach Cleanup series on Saturday, Feb. 12. Under sunny skies, volunteers turned out to remove a couple of truckloads of debris from area beaches.
The drawing for the surfboard donated by 10 Barrel Brewing was held on Sunday. The winner was Jim G. from Agate Beach. Jim turned out in horrible weather for the December cleanup. Congratulations, Jim!
Thanks again to our series partners: Thompson’s Sanitary Service, North Lincoln Sanitary Service, South Beach Surf Shop, Ossies Surf Shop, Pura Vida Surf Shop and ZuhG Life Surf Shop; and a big thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who turned out over the winter to help in this effort. Our beaches are healthier because of you!
