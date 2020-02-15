During the weekend of February 7-9, professional brewers and judges descended on the famous beer town of Bend, Oregon to judge more than 2,200 entries into the 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition.
Breweries of all sizes sent more than 11,000 containers of their finest products for evaluation based on a combined 147 specific beer categories. Judging took place during five sessions over a 3-day period by 100 of the most qualified national judges. They awarded 285 gold, silver, and bronze medals to 375 brewery locations around the world.
Wolf Tree Brewery was awarded the Gold Medal for their Spruce Tip Ale in the Historic Beer category.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” head-brewer and owner Joe Hitselberger said. “Big competitions like this put us head-to-head with some of the biggest and best across the country.”
Wolf Tree also took home the Silver Medal for their soured spruce tip ‘Rake the Forest’ in the American Sour category.
“It really showcases what we can do with Craft Beer here on the Central Coast,” Hitselberger added.
All of Wolf Tree’s award-winning beers are available to sample at the Wolf Tree Brewery Taproom in Newport’s South Beach, as well as at restaurants, bars, and markets throughout Portland, the Valley and the Coast.
