The Women’s Giving Circle of the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation announced its 2020 award of $9,545 for newborn intubation kits, a phototherapy blanket and car safety seats for local families.
The Women’s Giving Circle offers a unique opportunity for members to learn more about health care and philanthropy, as well as contribute to a collective fund that benefits women and children within the scope of patient care provided by Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
One of the funding recipients is the hospital’s Birthing Center, which received funding for three newborn video intubation kits and a BiliSoft phototherapy blanket. Intubation is the insertion of a tube into the newborn’s trachea to restore breathing. With this gift, the hospital will have one kit for each Birthing Center room to help care for its most delicate patients. The BiliSoft phototherapy blanket treats high levels of bilirubin in a newborn’s blood. Moderate buildup of bilirubin, a waste product of red blood cells, can result in jaundice. If levels are substantially higher than normal, it can lead to brain damage. With the BiliSoft blanket, the baby can be held, fed and rocked throughout the phototherapy session without disrupting bonding.
The Women’s Giving Circle also awarded funding to purchase car seats and provide education to qualifying families referred by hospital staff or the car seat technician at the Newport Fire Department. In its third year, this program is coordinated in partnership with the fire department and has helped make child transportation safer for 50-plus local families to-date.
To join the PCHD Foundation Women’s Giving Circle, participants make an annual gift of $250, which can be made in 10 monthly payments of $25 each. Participants are invited to attend up to two interactive meetings a year, and to vote on funding opportunities from the collective pool. Past meeting topics have included Breast Health, Ayurveda—The Science of Life and local COVID-19 surge preparation.
Learn more at samhealth.org/PCHDF or contact the PCHD Foundation at 541-574-4912 or kclem@samhealth.org.
