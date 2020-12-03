Meghan Moorhead, MD, has joined Women’s Health Center in Lincoln City, located on the campus of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Dr. Moorhead provides general obstetric and gynecological care. She specializes in gynecologic surgery including hysterectomy, myomectomy, hysteroscopy, tubal ligations and management of ovarian masses.
Dr. Moorhead earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Montana and a medical degree at University of Washington School of Medicine. She completed residency training at Oregon Health & Science University. Her interest in biology, anatomy and working with people led her to become a doctor.
“I feel so lucky to have found a career where I can do something I love and help others all at the same time,” she said.
Dr. Moorhead has a special interest in family planning, and she is passionate about providing essential women’s health care, particularly to underserved communities.
She grew up in a small town in Montana and she chose to establish her practice in a small town.
“After living in Seattle and Portland for my medical training, I dreamed of living on the coast and feel lucky to have found my way to Lincoln City,” she said.
Dr. Moorhead enjoys playing outdoors with her husband and two boys and exploring the Oregon Coast. In her free time she knits, practices yoga and creates pottery.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-994-4440.
