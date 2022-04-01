The Oregon Coast Small Business Development Center, with support from Northwest Oregon Works, launched its first Childcare Startups four-part workshop in October 2021. The workshop, which returns on April 6, is designed to help launch new childcare businesses here in Lincoln County – and to help ensure their long-term success.
The program begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at OCCC’s Newport campus, at 400 SE College Way. It continues the following two Wednesday evenings.
“In-home childcare can be a great fit – for example, for a parent who’d like to stay home with a child and would like to contribute to meeting household expenses while offering the child the chance to socialize,” said workshop creator and facilitator, Misty Lambrecht. Lambrecht added that the lack of quality, affordable childcare in Lincoln County is often cited as a primary reason for the lack of workers available to local businesses. “If this workshop can help launch even one home-based childcare business, that could mean as many as 10 workers could return to their jobs, secure in the knowledge that their children are safe and secure.”
The childcare program features an in-depth session on regulations, finance, and licensing, led by guest presenters from Linn-Benton Community College. Participants will also register for an infant and child CPR/First Aid session. Another session will feature general information about business formation, operations, marketing, and finances, led by Lambrecht. The remaining session focuses on insurance and legal considerations.
Not only will this program answer just about any questions someone considering opening an in-home childcare business in Lincoln County might have, but it will introduce them to the SBDC. The center’s team of business advisors provides free, confidential, one-on-one business advising to anyone who requests it, including those considering opening in-home childcare businesses.
Thanks to support from Northwest Oregon Works, registration is only $25 per participant (partners welcome at no additional charge) and upon completion of the three classroom sessions and the first aid certificate, the $25 will be refunded.
Registration is available now at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc. Or, call 541-996-6222.
