Parents and providers in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties are invited to an online workshop exploring how to manage preschoolers’ temper tantrums and meltdowns. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. The workshop, called Tempering Tantrums and Empowering Preschoolers to Manage Meltdowns, will be taught by Richard Halpern, a certified positive discipline parent educator with 25 years of experience working with families.
Participants will explore strategies to help preschoolers in classroom settings mellow the meltdowns, plus proactive tips to prevent tantrums from happening at all. Basic skills and games to empower self-regulation, self-calming, cooperation and mindfulness will be reviewed. There will be a group discussion with experiential activities (role-playing) to explore best practices.
The workshop is free for families with preschool-age children. Register by contacting Sommer McLeish at smcleish@samhealth.org. For providers wishing to receive two hours of childcare development education credit, a cost of $20 will apply. They may register by emailing connect@linnbenton.edu or calling 541-497-4358.
