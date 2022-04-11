A free online workshop, Empowering Children to Successfully Manage their Behavior, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14. It is open to all families in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties with children ages 5-12.
This workshop will be presented by Richard Halpern, who has more than 25 years of experience working with families in schools and nonprofit organizations.
During the workshop, participants will explore powerful methods to teach children basic skills to empower self-regulation. They will practice instruction and guidance strategies to help children develop greater self-discipline, self-esteem and confidence.
For more information or to register send an email to smcleish@samhealth.org.
This workshop is sponsored by the Parenting Success Network, Coach4Parents and Samaritan Health Services.
