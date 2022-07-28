The Newport/Oregon Coast Community Drum Circle will present the July edition of its 12th annual Summer Celebration Outdoor Concert Series from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Newport’s Coast Park in the historic Nye Beach District.
The summer-long, monthly free performances, featuring the not-for-profit drum circle’s popular Thunder & Lightness World Beat Ensemble, became something of a Nye Beach institution as a free street performance sponsored by the Nye Beach Merchants Association in 2009 and then, for nearly a decade, as a full-fledged monthly summer variety show on the large outdoor theater stage in the Courtyard at the old Café Mundo.
Since the closing of Café Mundo, the event has continued in a variety of locations, including online for a year as it dodged the initial COVID-19 outbreak. This year’s June event, and two of last year’s shows, were at the Literacy Park Amphitheater behind the Newport Public Library. This Saturday’s performance will be at Newport’s newest park, officially named Coast Park but better known as “Pirate Park” for its pirate ship playground feature.
The new park is at 100 SW Coast Street, next door to the Newport Performing Arts Center. Drum Circle Coordinator Chander Davis said the park has a small performance area with amphitheater type seating and audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread out on the grassy areas. The park also has picnic tables, a state-of-the art playground, parking, and bathroom access.
“It's very much a family-oriented park,” Davis said. “And that’s perfect for us because we are very much a family-oriented ensemble that appeals to all ages and musical tastes.”
Saturday’s performance will feature the group’s usual high-energy multicultural traditional and indigenous rhythm and song with Davis on percussion, Mary-Beth Nickel on the Native American flutes, and special musical guests. Audience members are invited to bring their own acoustic hand drums and light percussion instruments to jam along with the performers.
