For over 20 years, the Yachats Lions Club has held an “all the Crab you can eat” event in Yachats. The annual trek to Yachats to eat Dungeness crab is a tradition for families and groups from across Oregon and Washington.
This year's Crab Feed will be like last year. The lions club will be selling crab meals available for take-out only. The meal will consist of one whole local crab, coleslaw and homemade bread. Meals will be available for pick-up (scheduled times) at the Lions Hall, 344 4th Street, Yachats, Oregon.
The $30 per person tickets are available for sale online at https://yachatslionsclub.org/ You can select your pickup time and order as many meals as you like. You can also purchase extra crab along with your purchase of a crab meal. You can email for more information at lionscrabfeed2022@gmail.com.
Kevin Yorks, coordinator of the popular Crab Feed this year, said, “We get great support from the community and local businesses in Yachats, Waldport and Newport. South Beach Fish Market cooks and cleans the best tasting local crab you ever ate. Last year we sold over 200 meals and were sold out in early January. We have increased the number of meals we can sell but expect sales to be strong.”
All proceeds from the annual Crab Feed fundraiser support Lions community service projects including scholarships to graduating seniors, food pantries, the preschool and after school programs of Yachats Youth and Family program, South Lincoln Resources programs, eyeglasses for children and adults.
With the motto “WE SERVE,” Yachats Lions Club is celebrating 71 years of service to Yachats and South Lincoln County. Yachats Lions Thrift Store, located at 236 4th St., has served our community for more than 40 years.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization, with a network of 1.3 million men and women in more than 200 countries and geographical locations. We serve where we live, as well as globally, and we have fun doing it.
