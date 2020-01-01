There were many things that made the local news in 2019. The following are Managing Editor Max Kirkendall’s picks for the top 20 trending stories based on The News Guard website and our social media accounts.
March 23: School officials take action to ease youth video game addiction
If you are a parent with a child who loves to play video games, you might watch for signs of addiction.
Lincoln County School District officials have mounted an effort to help.
The News Guard conducted a conversation with Lincoln County School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray and Vince Dye, Lincoln County School District Technology, Data, Student Information and Assessment Administrator about video game addiction.
News Guard: What are your concerns about children’s video games addiction?
Gray: Today, almost all children play video games in one form or another. One study has the number up to 90 percent. These games are played on computers, game consoles, cell phones, and handheld devices. Everywhere you find children you will also find computer games, and the fascination with electronic entertainment is equal between girls and boys. Although most parents would be quite happy if their child’s computer gaming was limited to educational programs, the reality is that the computer games children play are primarily for pure entertainment, not for education.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2ZCGWfN
March 12: Hilltop reopens in Lincoln City
The building was vacant for years.
Local businessman Benson Galvan drove by it almost every day, the old Hilltop Inn Family Restaurant dark and quiet, yet preserved - he would later discover - like a time capsule with everything still in tact, right down to the silverware and dinner plates.
Over time, Galvan, who co-owns the Mazatlan Mexican restaurant in Lincoln City with brother Salvador, felt the tug of opportunity.
“I didn’t think I would have a chance to get it,” Galvan said of the Hilltop. “But between the two of us, we got it.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/37mlKNJ
July 4: Otis Cafe fire leaves community in shock
A coastal icon and true family business was delivered a crushing blow on Independence Day, as the famous Otis Café caught fire causing heavy damage. Although the building’s status remains uncertain, one thing is for sure: the Otis community is not going to let the Café die out.
On Thursday, July 4, there were reports of heavy smoke coming from the Café structure at approximately 7:45 p.m. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR) was dispatched to the scene and arrived within ten minutes and had the fire extinguished in approximately 30 minutes.
The Café had heavy smoke inside the building and flames were seen from the eaves and chimney. The damage was contained to the kitchen area and attic, according to NLFR, but the smoke and heat throughout the building caused extensive damage.
“Fortunately, nobody was in there and nobody was hurt,” NLFR District Captain Jim Kusz said.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/37p4asj
June 14: Robbery at Bank of the West
On June 14, police confirmed that a robber held employees at gunpoint, fleeing the scene with an unknown amount of cash.
According to Lincoln City Police the robber entered the Bank of the West in South Lincoln City shortly after its 9 a.m. opening.
On the morning of July 1, Jack Palmer Van Eaton, 72, last known as being from the Portland area, was arrested in connection with the robbery. At about 7:57 a.m. members of the Lincoln City Police Department, assisted by officers from other law enforcement agencies, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Van Eaton was driving in the 1900 block of NW 33RD Street and took him into custody without incident.
A search warrant was served on the vehicle Van Eaton was driving, and on a hotel room Van Eaton was staying in, as well as on Van Eaton himself.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/37nhehV
Sept. 17: Authorities locate body of missing person near Rose Lodge
On Sept. 14, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of Lincoln County Search and Rescue and the Lincoln City Police Department, resumed searching a property on Widow Creek Road for missing person Cameron Shelden.
Searchers utilized drone technology and dogs trained to detect human remains and excavation assistance from the Lincoln County Road Department. The search was done with the consent of the property owner.
The team searched extensively in the large area of difficult terrain and heavy brush, but Shelden was not located.
On the morning of Sept. 17, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the property owner advising a deceased subject was located on the property. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the property and were directed to a location outside of the area previously searched with the excavation equipment.
Detectives located the remains of a highly decomposed subject in dense vegetation. The subject was presumptively identified as Cameron Shelden.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/39vCYd9
Nov. 12: Depoe Baykery named best bakery in Oregon
Baking runs in the family for Depoe Baykery owner Ray Degele. And with over two decades of baking experience, Degele has turned his little shop on Hwy 101 into one of the best bakeries in Oregon.
Taste of Home magazine recently compiled a list of the top bakery in each of the United States. For Oregon, Degele’s Depoe Baykery was the top choice.
In 1966-69, Degele got his first job selling Spudnud Donuts door-to-door in Billings, Montana. After watching his family run their own bakery for several years, Degele moved to the Oregon Coast in 1982 to work as a cook at Salishan Lodge and later became lead baker for four years.
In 2010, Degele began taking his baked goods to the local farmers markets in Lincoln City and Waldport. After a year, he decided it was time to take a chance and open up a shop of his own.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2QdEOYI
Oct. 1: Body of missing Clackamas man located in the ocean
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Oregon State Police reported they had located a deceased person in the Pacific Ocean.
Troopers responded to the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Station Yaquina Bay on a report they had located Hoang Minh Tran, 58, of Clackamas.
Family of Tran had that he was overdue from a sailing trip aboard the vessel 'Kiwanda' on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 28.
Tran was found wearing a floatation device.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2QeivST
Jan. 8: ATM skimmer investigation
Lincoln City Police are alerting residents and visitors to be careful when using area bank and credit union automatic teller machines (ATM's).
The alert comes after officials at the TLC-Fibre Federal Credit Union, at 2004 NE 36th St. in Lincoln City reported a credit card skimmer placed on their ATM.
"The TLC notified Lincoln City Police that they believe the skimmer had been attached on Jan. 8 and removed on the morning of Jan.10," Lincoln City Police Sgt. Jeffrey Winn said. "TLC did not know the skimmer had been attached until after customers began notifying the credit union about fraudulent activities on their accounts."
Full Story: https://bit.ly/37o8fwN
April 6: Casino guest wins $1.5 million in Lincoln City
A Portland visitor to Lincoln City has a bit more spending money after visiting the Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
According to a release from Chinook Winds, the visitor won $1,585,455.05 at 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 while at the casino.
Resort operators said the slot floor lit up when the lucky guest, betting $3 on the penny option, hit the Grand Jackpot on a “MONOPOLY Hot Shot” Wide Area Progressive slot game.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2QgZpeR
Feb. 17: Female's body recovered at Roads End area
At 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, troopers, with the assistance of the Coast Guard and Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, recovered the body of the deceased female in the ocean in a cove just north of God’s Thumb.
Based on tips received through the hotline, Oregon State Police has identified the deceased female as Satin Fever Star (aka Kahrin Jean McDonald), 63, from Lincoln City.
Star was seen on Feb. 11, 2019. Her death does not appear suspicious.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2QbCLEC
May 30: Coastal tremors could be precursor for the ‘big one,’ experts say
Have you felt them?
During the month of May, a small rupture of tremors have been recorded along the Pacific Northwest Coast, most notably the 3.4 magnitude quake near Rose Lodge and Otis.
The small earthquakes have put scientists and geologists on notice, including Portland State University geology professor Scott Burns, whose family has owned a house in Gleneden Beach since 1971.
“I am always interested in earthquakes along the coast,” Burns said. “Everyone should know about them.”
Burns and many other scientists feel these tremors could be a precursor to the ‘big one,’ a 9.0 magnitude quake due to hit the Pacific Coastline. The tiny earthquakes happen while tectonic plates slowly slip past each other. Most of the time they are too small for people to feel.
“This is what we call a slow slip type of movement,” Burns said. “The Juan De Fuca Plate is moving underneath us and then all of the sudden, about every 14 months, it stops and it goes in a westerly direction.
“As it does that, it creates a lot of tremors. So we are in this slow slip type of movement right now and that’s why we're getting a lot of tremors up in Washington, Northern California and then some here in Oregon.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/37AlxGX
May 10: Salt open for business at the Lincoln City Outlets
A local staple for coffee lovers in Lincoln City has now been reimagined and reborn in the Lincoln City Outlets.
What was once known as Mojo Coffee, a small drive-thru coffee shop in North Lincoln City, is now titled Salt. Mojo was known for its featuring of the nationwide coffee brand Stumptown Coffee Roasters from Portland in their delicious drinks. Salt will continue to offer the Oregon favorite brand as well as the addition of beer, wine, cocktails, tea and food. It is a full-service cafe with sit-down service with the to go order option.
Salt held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10 that featured all-day specials and live music by Schroondonk.
“We are so excited you are here,” Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres said at the ceremony. “It looks amazing, beautiful and you all have done a great job. We wish you all the best luck in the world.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/39tRv9l
May 3: 45 whales wash ashore along the western coastline, two near LC
So far this year, 45 whales have washed up along the western coastline and one of the latest currently resides in Bella Beach near Lincoln City.
The whale was discovered to be a sub-adult female gray whale, which had been dead and floating for several days before coming ashore in a moderate state of decomposition, according to Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator Jim Rice.
“The whale carcass currently at Bella Beach originally came ashore last Thursday (April 25) on the Salishan spit, at which point I examined and collected tissue samples from it,” Rice said.
Many residents noticed the whale out in the water, but were unsure of what it actually was until it reached the shore. The confusion came from the lack of bodily structure, leading Rice to conclude a possible cause of death.
“There were several recent traumatic wounds on the body indicating that it had been attacked by killer whales,” Rice said.
Another whale recently washed up in a remote cove just north of Lincoln City. Many believed the whale to still be alive when it beached on the rocks, but by the time Rice and his crew arrived it was no longer breathing.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/36kebXS
Sept. 9: Pelican Brewing Company expanding to Lincoln City
Pelican Brewing Company’s newest Oregon Coast brewpub is coming soon to Lincoln City.
The brewery announces its expanded coastal footprint on the site of The Bay House, an iconic restaurant on Siletz Bay. With a long, rich legacy in fine cuisine and hospitality on the Central Coast, The Bay House plans to relocate and expand its popular venue at another site nearby.
“We are in the planning stages of designing an innovative new brewpub that will bring a unique dining option to Lincoln City and we are delighted to follow the incredible legacy of The Bay House restaurant at this beautiful site on the coast—we wish them well as they expand their hospitality offerings,” says Mary Jones, founder and owner of Pelican Brewing, Kiwanda Hospitality Group and the Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies. “Whether it’s brewing award-winning beer, innovating new beer cuisine or creating a new venue for guests to enjoy the magnificence of the Oregon Coast, we are all about creating great guest experiences. This new brewpub will enable us to do just that while bringing a new dining and entertainment experience to the Central Coast.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2MJEDCl
Nov. 9: Taft boys soccer heads to semifinals after big win
In the 2019 boys soccer season, the Taft 7-12 Tigers have had an undefeated regular season, won the District Championship, claimed eight post-season awards and made it to the semifinals of the OSAA State Playoffs. Saying this is a historic year for Taft soccer may be somewhat of an understatement.
“I can't say it enough about how proud I am of these boys,” head coach Ryan Ulicni said. “They have truly shown what a team can become and what they can accomplish when you put in the effort, believe in yourself and never give up.”
Taft's round one win over Central Linn put them in a second round game against Riverdale Saturday, Nov. 9, whom they beat in a 2-1 victory in front of their home crowd. It set Taft up with a semifinal matchup with unbeaten Catlin Gabel on Nov. 12, marking the Tigers furthest trip in the playoffs, according to Ulicni.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2SFKb4A
March 7: Surfer fights off shark at Cape Kiwanda
“It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever been involved in, in my life,” said Pacific City resident Nate Holstedt after fighting off a shark at Cape Kiwanda.
It was just an ordinary Tuesday morning for Holstedt and his buddies, as they ventured down to Cape Kiwanda beach for an 8 a.m. surf session. Holstedt and his crew were peacefully waiting for a few choice waves to roll in when he suddenly noticed an unfriendly guest in the water.
“I was sitting back, waiting for a wave, looking at the horizon and all the sudden I felt something hit my leg,” Holstedt said. “I turned and saw a shark grab the tail of my board and then pull me directly underwater.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/37AmK0X
Nov. 27: LCSD holds fifth highest homeless student count
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) recently released the 2018-19 homeless student count, which showed the number of homeless students in Oregon has increased two percent from the previous year.
According to the 2018-19 Homeless Student Count, 22,215 students in Oregon lacked “a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence” during that school year. The Lincoln County School District had the fifth highest homeless student count at 943 K-12 students and 73 Pre-K/Head Start students, according to oregon.gov.
Beaverton School District recorded the highest number of homeless students at 1,971 K-12 students and 93 Pre-K/Head Start students, with the next closest being Medford School District at 1,251.
“The Homeless Student Count is another reminder of the services available to our students, the challenges they face and the bright futures that await them if we can meet their needs,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “Thanks to the Student Success Act, we’ll be able to do more to help students experiencing homelessness graduate from high school with a plan for their future.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2rKIZSv
Aug. 27: Chinook Winds officially opens Sports Wagering Lounge
The Chinook Winds Casino Sports Wagering Lounge is officially open for business; and the casino expects to see gamblers come from far and wide to get in on the action once word gets out.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Lounge held a soft opening that featured a special guest to place the inaugural bet. Former Super Bowl champion and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones put down $5 on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.
Shortly after, the Lounge was open to the public and a few wasted no time dropping some serious cash on various sports teams and games.
Full Story: https://bit.ly/35f8LvC
Sept. 5: Burned, ditched SUV in Devils Lake reported stolen out of Salem
On Sept. 5, at approximately 1:37 a.m., North Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire at Holmes Road Park in Lincoln City.
Upon arrival, crews discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames, partially submerged in Devils Lake. No one was seen in the area and the vehicle appeared unoccupied.
Many nearby neighbors reported hearing multiple explosions from the vehicle. The fire spread to the hillside of the park but was quickly contained by NLFR.
“There are some burnt bushes around it, mostly scotch broom and blackberry bushes,” Fire Marshal Ed Ulrich said after inspection. “We’re not even sure what kind of vehicle it is. When you strip all the plastic and chrome off they don’t get much different.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/39vGMer
June 25: Lakeview resident celebrates a century of life
In 1919, gas was under 20 cents a gallon, bread was under 50 cents a loaf and you could purchase a house for an average of $3,500. Over the past 100 years a lot has changed, and Lincoln City resident Robert ‘Bob’ Stork has seen it all.
Born on June 21, 1919, Bob Stork has done a lot of living. And last Friday he got a chance to achieve a rare feat that not many can even fathom as he celebrated his 100th birthday. He currently resides at the Lakeview Senior Living home and if you’ve ever had the privilege of speaking with Bob, you’d probably never guess he’s 100 years old.
His vow to stay active throughout the years and his clever wit has made him a favorite at Lakeview.
“Bob has been with us for quite some time and he is still 100 percent cognitive… In fact, just until a year ago he was still driving,” Community Relations Director Janet Shinner said. “He’s a brilliant man and we love him so much.”
Full Story: https://bit.ly/2u9c6Qb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.