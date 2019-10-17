The first ever Keiki Kowabunga Challenge surf event was a rip roaring success for local nonprofit Neighbors For Kids (NFK).
The soon to be annual event was held a Otter Rock on Sept. 28 and featured 50 young wave riders ages 2-17.
“The day was blessed with sunny weather, absolutely no wind and despite the fact that the ‘surf was up’ with 8-10 foot waves, all of the kids stayed safe and were stoked to surf the inside break as we cheered them on from the shore!” said Toby Winn, NFK Executive Director of Development.
Winn said the surf event was successful thanks in part to the contributions from sponsors and donation from several local businesses. Every surfer received a goodie bag full of items, an event t-shirt, a ticket for the raffle drawing and food and snacks to enjoy in between waves.
“The top sponsor of this first-time event was our local Ossie’s Surf Shop, followed by the Boardriders Foundation and Surfrider Foundation,” Winn said. “NFK is very grateful for sponsorship received at all levels and looks forward to next year’s event.”
The Keiki Kowabunga Challenge was held in honor of NFK board member Byron Lewis.
“It was a great day to join together as a community while our kids enjoyed the ocean,” Winn said.
If parents are interested in enrolling their children in the preschool or school age program there are spots available. If you would like more information about NFK or would like to make a charitable contribution to this non-profit call 541-765-8990 or visit NFK’s website at neighborsforkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.