Lincoln City’s Youth and Junior cheerleading teams are coming down from a winning streak after practicing through unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lady Tigers recently nabbed three first-place wins at the Scotsmen Rumble on Jan. 22.
The two squads are made up of 17 cheerleaders ranging from first through seventh grade. Head Coach Tonia Anderson has been coaching for almost 18 years and has seen it all during that span.
Despite the pandemic these young athletes want to cheer and to compete at competitions in person.
"OCCA and OSAA has been so great at modifying the sport to be safe for our athletes and I am so grateful for this," Anderson said. "Win or lose when we step on the mat it is about experience and learning and growing. I am always so proud of them and their accomplishments. They are all so remarkable. They love what they do, and it shows. I’ve seen them all develop their confidence, problem-solving techniques, communication (skills) and work ethic. Working hard can really get you somewhere, and it’s so much more enjoyable when you can do it with a team."
The next time they take the mat is Jan. 29 at West Linn High School for the Lion Cheer Challenge. Then they will compete at the OE Classic at the Salem Pavilion on Feb. 5 followed by the OCCA Cheer Championships on Feb. 19. The Junior Team will be hosting a Mini Cheer Camp for grades K – 3 the week of Feb.21. You can find that information on the teams web page at https://www.facebook.com/communityspiritandpride
