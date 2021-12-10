Returning after a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Newport Youth Symphony of the Oregon Coast (NYSOC), will be back on stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Newport Middle School gym. NYSOC is sponsored by the Newport Symphony Orchestra and provides music students the opportunity to play orchestral music with others, enhance their appreciation of music, improve their personal musical skills, and create excitement for playing their instrument.
"We are really happy so many students came back," said Jenni Remillard, youth program coordinator. "They have been working hard and we are excited for this concert."
NYSOC is divided into two levels: a beginners group called Overture Strings and an intermediate symphony. A few adult students and advanced players round out the group.
"I am so proud of all the players for all the hard work they have done and the tremendous progress they have made in preparing for this concert. I couldn't be happier for them," said NYSOC director Barbara Wilcox.
If you have a student who already knows how to play an instrument and is interested in joining NYSOC, you can contact Remillard at youth@newportsymphony.org.
“We would love to hear from you! We need wind and string players," said Remillard. "Bringing interested students to the concert is a great way to pique their interest."
