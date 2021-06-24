The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is thrilled to offer a fun and engaging variety of summer visual and performing arts camps for youth between the ages of 9 and 18 years old. Each camp is a week long and features high-quality arts teachers who tailor each camp to their participants.
“We have both visual arts camps and theater camps to choose from this summer. There’s really something for everyone! We know young people have gone through a lot in the past year, so we have designed camps that will emphasize FUN, creativity and self-expression.” said OCCA Arts Education Manager, Sara Siggelkow.
These will be the first in-person programs offered by OCCA since before the pandemic. Class sizes are very limited so families are encouraged to enroll today! More information including the camp’s COVID protocols is available now at www.coastarts.org/camps.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s Central Coast.
Camp details:
Visual Art Camp 1
Dates: July 12-16, 9am-12pm
Ages: Students 6-8 – all experience levels welcome
Instructors: Amy Pattison, Eileen Hearne, Sara Siggelkow
Tuition: $135 – scholarships are available
Art Camp at the Newport Visual Arts Center provides an amazing opportunity for your young artists to have fun and explore hands-on artmaking. Camp includes a variety of activities, games, outdoor adventure, and FUN! Projects help build on a foundation of art techniques and concepts. The resulting artwork will be part of a public exhibit at the Newport Visual Arts center. Introduce your young child to the motions and rhythms of creativity, and the colors, patterns, and materials of artmaking.
Shakespeare Theatre Camp
Dates: July 18-23
Ages: Students 11-18 – all experience levels welcome
Instructor: Rod Molzahn
Tuition: $225 – scholarships are available
Sunday: 6-7:30pm
Monday-Thursday: 9am-3pm
Friday: 9am-2pm (rehearsal), 6:30pm (performance)
This week-long theater camp at the Newport Performing Arts Center explores the theme: “Shakespeare ON Love.” Participants will work on a show (costumes included!) built on a collection of scenes from several of Shakespeare’s works all involving LOVE. Some are funny. Some are serious. Some are silly. All will challenge the actors and require excellence. And who knows…William Shakespeare himself may make an appearance!
Theatre Camp
Dates: July 12-16, 9am-4pm
Ages: Students 10-13 – all experience levels welcome
Instructors: Nathan Bush, Stacy Fischer
Tuition: $225 – scholarships are available
Join us at the Newport Performing Arts Center in a creative, supportive, and encouraging environment. Experience the creativity of theater while making new friends and having fun! Camp staff includes credentialed, experienced performing arts instructors who will support students as they explore the artistic process of creating theater in a space where they can express themselves, connect with others, and be who they are. Young actors of all skill levels are welcome, from novices to seasoned thespians alike. All you need is a little curiosity and a love for performing!
Visual Art Camp 2
Instructor: April Hoff
Dates: July 26-30, 9am-4pm
Ages: Students 9-12 – all experience levels welcome
Tuition: $225 – scholarships are available
Art Camp at the Newport Visual Arts Center provides an amazing opportunity for your young artists to have fun and explore hands-on artmaking. Camp includes a variety of activities, games, outdoor adventure, and FUN! Projects help build on a foundation of art techniques and concepts. The resulting artwork will be part of a public exhibit at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Working with various media and tools, campers will learn to interpret the world around them in new ways. Did we mention FUN?
For more information, contact Sara Siggelkow, OCCA Arts Education Manager, at ssiggelkow@coastarts.org or (541) 574-3364.
