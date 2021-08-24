For the second year in a row, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation is painting murals with youth.
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Activate Arts a nonprofit dedicated to teaching youth arts activism is guiding 60 youth muralist ages six to 17 to paint six new murals in Lincoln City parks.
Local artists have volunteered to create these murals with the 60 youth muralist.
Artists include Katia Kyte, Brian Nichol, Krista Eddy and Crystal Meneses. Artists will paint and complete the murals in August.
To celebrate these murals, community and art, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Activate Arts organized the Oregon Children’s Music festival for Sat, Aug 21, from noon to 9 p.m. at the SW 51st/ Taft park pavilion. There will be music workshops, live bands, ice cream from Tillamook, and it’s all free to the community! Details of the event can be found here: Festival Schedule - Oregon Children’s Music Festival (oregonchildrensmusicfestival.com).
Our children have been isolated during the pandemic and this is our city’s effort to reconnect our children, families, and community.
“We are thrilled and grateful for our local artists and Activate Arts for organizing this citywide youth mural project in Lincoln City for a second year in a row,” LCP&R Director Jeanne Sprague said. “This is a grassroots, inclusive, community-oriented activity, and we appreciate the beautiful art in our parks.”
We are inviting children and families across Oregon to visit the coast and celebrate our youth focused community arts. The Oregon Children’s Music Festival is Free and accessible for all.
For updated progress on the art murals, please follow the Activate Arts or Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Facebook pages, or activateartsnow.com/ or lincolncity.org/parksandrec, or call 541.994.2131.
