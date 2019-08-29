Aug. 28
Crabbing Clinic – 3:30 p.m. at the pavilion on SW 51st Street in Lincoln City’s Historic Taft District. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by crabbing on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Aug. 29
Summer Morning Matinees: The Secret of Nimh (1982) – 11 a.m. at the Bijou Theater. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Moody Little Sister Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln City Cultural Center. A modern-folk musical duo $20. For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Samantha Sharp Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Aug. 30
Ukulelesson – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eleanor’s Undertow. Learn to play the ukulele. Open to all ages. $35 per person. Never picked up a ukulele before? You’ll be able to play a song before the hour’s up. This quintessential beach experience includes a beginner lesson taught by a local musician and teacher and the use of one of our super cool ukuleles. We’ll have new ukuleles available for purchase too. Participation is limited to eight so that everyone gets personal attention. Teacher’s pets arrive early for an ice cream treat before class. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
Gin and Sin Tour - 8 to 10 p.m. visit Lincoln City locations for libations and scandalous stories. $75 per person. We’ll plan the stops, be the designated driver, curate the cocktails and settle the bill. You’ll visit three of our favorite watering holes, meet the proprietors, and hear about some of Lincoln City’s juiciest scandals – all while sampling a perfectly paired cocktail. Includes three hand-crafted cocktails featuring premium gins, door-to-door transportation and bragging rights. Pick up and drop off at your location within Lincoln City is included. Must be 21 and over to participate. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
Aug. 30-31
Short Notice Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Uncle Roy & the Boys Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Aug. 31
Summer Morning Matinees: Annie (1982) – 11 a.m. at the Bijou Theater. 11 AM. Also playing September 2. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Nelscott Concert Series: Samantha Sharp Live – 1 p.m. at ZuhG Life Surf Shop. For more information call 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.
Samantha Sharp Live – 7 p.m. at Salt in the LC Outlets. For more information call 541-921-4048 or visit SaltCrave.com.
Radical Revolution Live – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salishan’s Summer Concert Series. For more information call 541-764-3600 or visit Salishan.com.
Sept. 1
Gleneden Beach Community Club Breakfast – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 110 Azalea St. The menu will be sausage or ham, tasty scramble eggs, orange juice and all you can eat pancakes, accompanied by coffee, tea or milk. Adults $6, children 4 years old through 10 years old $3, under 4 years old free.
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Sept. 3
Socrates Café – 2:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Lincoln City, 2435 NW Oar Place (behind IGA north) on Tuesdays, September 3, 10, 17 and 24. Join with others in these popular and free-wheeling discussions on the big questions that are relevant to our lives. Using the Socratic method of questioning, facilitator Jane Siebert, encourages sharing and a deeper understanding of important life issues.
Mixed Media Using Polymer Clay Class – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. $75 non-members. Explore using clay in mixed media projects. For more information and to register call 503-810-8255 or visit ASAArt.net.
Sept. 4
Brady Goss Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $20. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Jeremy Allen Live – 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
