Aug. 14
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Salt in the Lincoln City Outlet Mall.
Aug. 15
Bryan Nichols Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Haunted Taft: Full Moon Tour – 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting at the Sapphire Center. $10-$20. Ages 8 and up. For more information visit HauntedTaft.com.
Lincoln Pops Big Band Dance – 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St. Tickets $7.50 at the door. Call 541-272-9597 for more information.
Aug. 16
Comedy on the Coast Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino. Headliner Vince Morris is joined by Milt Abel with Chase Mayers hosting. Ages 21 and over. $15. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Aug. 17
Nelscott Concert Series: Nick Foster Live – 1 p.m. at ZuhG Life Surf Shop. For more information call 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.
Nick Foster Live – 7 p.m. at Salt in the LC Outlets. For more information call 541-921-4048 or visit SaltCrave.com.
Summer Morning Matinees: The Lost Boys (1987) – 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the Bijou Theater. Also playing at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 and 20. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Slow and Smokey Demo Class – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. Learn the ins and outs of smoking (meat, that is). Menu includes Cornbread Panzanella, Salad, Smoked Beef Brisket, two different BBQ Rubs, Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce, Cole slaw and Strawberry Shortcake on Homemade Biscuits. Learn from instructor and Culinary Manager Donna Riani & Chef Steve Sprague. Cost is $45.00 per person. For more information call 541-557-1125.
ZuhG Duo Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Bryan and Dylan performing. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Aug. 18
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Nick Foster Live – 7 p.m. at Nauti Mermaid Beach House. For more information call 541-614-1818.
RAKU Pottery Class – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Learn the history and art of RAKU Pottery. Glaze a pre-made bisqued piece of pottery and then fire your piece in a RAKU Kiln. $45 for non-members. For more information and to register call 503-795-0130 or visit ASAArt.net.
Aug. 19
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Hilltop Restaurant in Lincoln City.
Aug. 20
20 on the 20th - To celebrate 20 years of Finders Keepers, an extra 20 glass floats will be dropped on our beaches on the 20th of each month. These 20 floats are unique in their color and design and represent Explore Lincoln City’s new brand. They will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Aug. 21
Zuhg Duo Live - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
