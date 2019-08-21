Aug. 21
Zuhg Duo Live - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
Aug. 22
Geek and Ganja Trivia – 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Come join us for an entertaining night, with Geek Farms gear for prizes. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Dylan Crawford Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Aug. 23
Cruise the Coast - For two weekends, Lincoln City’s seven-mile long main street comes alive with car shows, music and a cruisin’ scene. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit CruisetheCoastLC.com.
Gin and Sin Tour - 8 to 10 p.m. visit Lincoln City locations for libations and scandalous stories. $75 per person. We’ll plan the stops, be the designated driver, curate the cocktails and settle the bill. You’ll visit three of our favorite watering holes, meet the proprietors, and hear about some of Lincoln City’s juiciest scandals – all while sampling a perfectly paired cocktail. Includes three hand-crafted cocktails featuring premium gins, door-to-door transportation and bragging rights. Pick up and drop off at your location within Lincoln City is included. Must be 21 and over to participate. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
Old School Cruise In – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lincoln City Cultural Center. Cruise in with your classic car, cycle or hot rod and enjoy live music, food and fun in this Surf City preview event. Admission is free for spectators, and it’s just $10 to preregister your baby for judging and prizes or $15 at the gate. A great way to warm up your engines for the Surf City Classic Car Show on Saturday. For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Ukulelesson – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eleanor’s Undertow. Learn to play the ukulele. Open to all ages. $35 per person. Never picked up a ukulele before? You’ll be able to play a song before the hour’s up. This quintessential beach experience includes a beginner lesson taught by a local musician and teacher and the use of one of our super cool ukuleles. We’ll have new ukuleles available for purchase too. Participation is limited to eight so that everyone gets personal attention. Teacher’s pets arrive early for an ice cream treat before class. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
Aug. 23-24
Rock N Roll Cowboys Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
3-Day Intensive Watercolor Workshop – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Ward Jene Stroud will be instructing step-by-step projects using the latest watercolor techniques. $325 for non-members. For more information and to register call 503-810-8255 or visit ASAArt.net.
Aug. 23-25
Paddle at the Beach - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dorchester Courts, 2714 NW Neptune Ave, Lincoln City. Announcing the Inaugural Lincoln City Pickleball Tournament. Beginner, intermediate and advanced brackets for Women's, Men's and Mixed Doubles. Games will be played outdoors at the Dorchester Courts. Sign up your team at www.quickscores.com/lincolncity. $50 per team. Pool play begins at 10 a.m. followed by bracket play. For more information contact Boone Marker, 541-921-7559, coachboone@lincolncity.org.
Aug. 24
Nelscott Concert Series: Shake The Hive Live – 1 p.m. at ZuhG Life Surf Shop. For more information call 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.
Summer Morning Matinees: The Secret of Nimh (1982) – 11 a.m. at the Bijou Theater. Also playing August 26 and 29. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Haunted Taft Tour – 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting at the Sapphire Center. $10-$20. Ages 8 and up. For more information visit HauntedTaft.com.
Monthly Swim Stroke Clinic: Breaststroke – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center. One-on-One breaststroke practice with USA, ASCA Level 2 coach Nyles Toguchi. Adult and Senior lap swimmers. For more information call 541-994-2131.
Surf City Classic Car Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort. There will be live music, food, fun and more. For more information call 541-996-5312 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Oregon Children’s Music Festival – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Regatta Park and SW 52st St. Come explore music with your children at the Oregon Children's Music Festival. The OCMF is an outdoor music festival that includes live music, music art installations and a Silent Disco Party. All festival proceeds will go towards community music programs for children on the Central Oregon Coast. For more information contact OregonChildrensMusicFestival.com.
Dirty Revival Live – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salishan’s Summer Concert Series. For more information call 541-764-3600 or visit Salishan.com.
Big Band Saturday Night Dance Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Beach Club and Event Center. The Lincoln Pops Big Band will be playing for three hours for your dancing and/or listening entertainment. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Dr. Mr. Live – 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
Aug. 24-25
Chinook Winds Classic Golf Tournament - At Chinook Winds Golf Resort. Practice round Aug 24, tournament Aug 25. Register by visiting The Pro Shop or call 541-994-8442. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Aug. 25
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Travis Brass Quintet – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The LCCC is proud to present this free concert with the Travis Brass Quintet from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West. This event is family-friendly and open to the public. Please join us for an evening of exciting music, as this brass ensemble honors our veterans, and tells the Air Force story. For more information call 541-994-9994.
Aug. 27
Surfland Adventures Field Trip – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. visit Yaquina Head, Ove Northwest, Oregon Coast Aquarium and Wolf Tree. They'll plan your day of adventure and do the driving. You’ll sit back, relax and take in the beautiful vistas and fascinating sites. Their groups are small, their vehicles are spiffy, and their thoughtfully-designed itineraries spotlight the best of the Pacific Northwest. $95/person. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.