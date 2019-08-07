Aug. 7
Rhys Thomas Returns – 6:30 p.m. at Driftwood Library. Jugglemania- hilarity and dexterity. For more information call 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Dr. Mr. Live – 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
Aug. 8
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry Shop.
Clamming Clinic – 11:30 a.m. at the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Nick Sexton Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Aug. 9-11
Annul Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow - At the Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds Government Hill in Siletz. This event celebrates with native crafts, food, dancing competitions and other activities. Wander through a world of teepees and vendors selling beads, blankets, clothing and other crafts. For more information call 541-444-8230 or visit CTSI.nsn.us.
Aug. 9
Gin and Sin Tour – 8 to 10 p.m. visit Lincoln City locations for libations and scandalous stories. $75 per person. We’ll plan the stops, be the designated driver, curate the cocktails and settle the bill. You’ll visit three of our favorite watering holes, meet the proprietors, and hear about some of Lincoln City’s juiciest scandals – all while sampling a perfectly paired cocktail. Includes three hand-crafted cocktails featuring premium gins, door-to-door transportation and bragging rights. Pick up and drop off at your location within Lincoln City is included. Must be 21 and over to participate. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
Ukulelesson – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eleanor’s Undertow. Learn to play the ukulele. Open to all ages. $35 per person. Never picked up a ukulele before? You’ll be able to play a song before the hour’s up. This quintessential beach experience includes a beginner lesson taught by a local musician and teacher and the use of one of our super cool ukuleles. We’ll have new ukuleles available for purchase too. Participation is limited to eight so that everyone gets personal attention. Teacher’s pets arrive early for an ice cream treat before class. For more information contact SurflandAdventures.com.
Source 2 Opening Reception – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chessman Gallery at Lincoln City Cultural Center. A dynamic combination of the totemic clay creations of Liisa Rahkonen and the powerful paintings of Sandy Roumagoux. For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
The Lark and the Loon Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. Classic folk music from a bygone era. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook
90’s House Party Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Featuring Vanilla Ice, All-4-One and C+C Music Factory, also Rob Base or Tone Loc. Tickets $50-$65. Must be 16 and over. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com or call 888-624-6228.
Aug. 9-10
Beth Willis Rock Duo Live – 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com
Aug. 10
Lincoln City Flower Show “In Technicolor” - The show is open for public enjoyment Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 11 from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center. Admission is free. Gardeners and flower arrangers are invited to bring entries Saturday, Aug. 10 between 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Entries will be judged and ribbons awarded. The list of categories, themes and entry information is available at the swimming pool desk at the Community Center. Call Karen at 541 994-2953 or email wkbrown@embarqmail.com if you want further information.
Summer Morning Matinees: Spirited Away (2001) – 11 a.m. at the Bijou Theater. Also playing August 12 and 15. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Nelscott Concert Series: Mr Pete Live – 1 p.m. at ZuhG Life Surf Shop. For more information call 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.
Movies in the Park: Mary Poppins Returns – 9 p.m. at the Regatta Grounds Park. Bring your blankets. Free admission and popcorn. For more information call 541-921-2768 or visit their facebook page.
Guided Paddle – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Explore the saltwater marshes abundant with wildlife. Bring your own canoe or kayak. Other equipment is available to rent or borrow. For reservations, call 541-867-4550 or email Lilamarie_Bowen@fws.gov.
Summer Beach BBQ – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Surftides Lincoln City. BBQ, beer tasting and live music. $46 Adults, $18 Kids 7-12. Beat the heat and come enjoy our first annual summer cookout at Surftides Hotel on the beautiful coast of Lincoln City. Come for the day or stay for the night. Activities the whole family can enjoy. Fun lawn games, a raffle prize every hour, and music. For more information contact SurftidesLincolnCity.com or 541-994-2191.
The Lark and the Loon Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Join us for classic folk music from a bygone era. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Weird Science Live – 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
Aug. 11
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Forest Bailey Live – 1 p.m. at ZuhG Life Surf Shop. For more information call 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.
Forest Bailey Live – 7 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Aug. 12
Mingle & Muse Speaker Series – 4:30 p.m. at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Jane Degenhardt presents on Public Art with a Cause. For more information call 541-994-5485 or visit SitkaCenter.org.
Aug. 12-16
Vacation Bible School – 9 a.m. to noon at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church in Lincoln City. For ages 5-12. Fun, exciting bible stories and songs with snacks and crafts. Pre registration is requested but not required. Call 541-994-8793 or email stpeterlc@yahoo.com to register and for more information. Transportation can be provided.
Aug. 14
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Salt in the Lincoln City Outlet Mall.
