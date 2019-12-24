Dec. 25
Christmas Day Brunch – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MIST @Surftides. Enjoy a tasty Christmas Brunch with an amazing ocean view. For more information call 541-994-3877.
Christmas Dinner – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Siletz Bay Buffet in Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Adults: $21.95, Seniors: $19.95, Children 5 - 11 yrs: $10.95, Children 4 yrs and under: no charge. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Christmas Day Buffett – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fathoms inside Inn at Spanish Head. First Seating 12 p.m. - Last Seating 7 p.m. Paul Beard on piano. $39.95 / Children 5 - 10 yrs $16.95 / Under 5 free. For more information and reservations call 541-994-1601 or visit SpanishHead.com.
Christmas Dinner – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. $24. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Rogue River Dinner – 12 p.m. to close. Enjoy a hearty Christmas dinner at the Rogue River Steakhouse in Chinook Winds Casino Resort. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Christmas Dinner – 1 p.m. at Maxwell's Restaurant & Lounge. Celebrate and enjoy some Christmas cheer with this holiday meal. For more information call 541-994-8100.
Free Christmas Dinner – 8 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Marci's Bar and Bistro invites you to come join their family for a free Christmas dinner! Donations are accepted. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Dec. 27-31
Annual Winter Whale Watch Week – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint just north of Depoe Bay. Hosted by the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society, volunteers will be available to help you spot and identify wildlife.
For more information visit OregonStateParks.org or WhaleSpoken.Wordpress.com.
Dec. 27-28
Branded Band Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 28
Dead Lee Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Portland Oregon based duo Dead Lee returns to Beachcrest to play a mix of original and cover tunes. The duo consists of two guitars and two voices with haunting harmonies playing singer songwriter, county and folk. You won’t want to miss this talented duos unique spin on favorite tunes. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Carolina Lees Live – 8 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. Outside food welcome. Dog friendly. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Party – 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. Join Beachcrest Brewing Company to ring in the new decade and celebrate their 1 year anniversary on December 31. The staff will all be dressed to the nines in their best 20’s garb and invite you to do the same. Live music starting at 6 PM - Midnight. Special beer releases. Food cart eats from Hot Sorcery. Door prizes. No cover charge. 21+ after 9 p.m. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Bubbles and Bowling – 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Olde Line Lanes. Bubbly cocktails (sparkling apple cider for the littles) and bowling specials. Family friendly so bring everyone along. For more information visit Facebook or OldeLineLanes.com.
The Lincoln Pops Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and include light appetizers, beverages and party favors. A no-host bar will offer Northwest beers and wines by the glass. For more information LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
New Years Masquerade – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Hosted by Andrew "Eternity" Foster. No cover. Champagne shots at midnight. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
New Years Under the Big Top – 9 p.m. throughout Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. Must be 21 or older. Big Night Out- in the Convention Center. Flexor-T/Shades of Huey- at Chinook's Seafood Grill. Time Machine- at Aces Sports Bar and Grill. DJ Metal- in the Showroom. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Beth Willis and the Boys Live – 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Beach Club and Event Center. New Year's Eve 2020 Blowout. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com or call 541-418-5468.
Jan. 1
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.