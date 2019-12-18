Dec. 20
Winter Solstice Celebration – 6:30 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. Join library staff this Winter Solstice for an evening of music, poetry and cookies. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Dec. 20-21
The Perry Gerber Band Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
North Pole Express - At Chinook Winds Play Palace. Tickets: $17.95.Take a magical ride with us on a virtual journey to the North Pole! A two-hour adventure filled with fun, songs, cocoa and cookies. Children may even meet Santa himself and receive a special gift! Matinees – Children ages 3-11, Family Nights – All ages. Limited space, so call and make your reservation today. Schedule this week:
Friday, Dec. 20 – Family Night – 5:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21 – Matinee – 12:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.
For more information and reservations call 541-996-5790 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Comedy on the Coast Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino. Ages 21 and over. $15. Headliner Dwight Slade is joined by Art Krug with Cory Michaelis hosting. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 21
Hands-On Tacos an Tamales Class – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, 801 SW Hwy 101. Join us for our annual Tacos and Tamales class. This is one of our most popular classes, so don’t delay signing up! $75 per person. For more information call 541-557-1125.
Winter Solstice Soiree – A Fromal Affair – 6 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. We will be starting the night with unique Story-telling event accompanied by an optional three course dinner, followed by a night full of music and dancing. Specialty menu will be available all evening. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Dave Wentz Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Dave Wentz plays a combination of bright upbeat pop originals and popular covers from the 1940s through modern music. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Dr. Mr. Live – 8 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. Outside food welcome. Dog friendly. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Run & Tell That Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Dec. 22
Chinook Winds Red Ball Golf Tournament – 11 a.m. at Chinook Winds Golf Resort. $30. A fun 4 Person, 18 Hole Scramble. Register by visiting The Pro Shop or call 541-994-8442. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 24
Winter Glow: A Christmas Eve Celebration Song – 6: 30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Enjoy the gift of music sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Lincoln City. The evening will include band Cross Generation, mother-daughter duo Strawberry Charlotte, a bells performance by The Beard Family Bells, special guests the Dutch Bros-- Afton & Joshua, and a chance for the audience to join in the festive celebration. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.