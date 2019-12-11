Dec. 12
Celtic Series Holiday Concert: Winterdance Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $25. Their arrangements of traditional jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more. The performance will include Christmas songs, both old and new, with a guest female vocalist and a compliment of Irish dancers. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at My Petite Sweet in Lincoln City.
Dec. 13
EWEB Steam Plant – A Photographic Study – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Dec. 13-15
A Charlie Brown Christmas - Presented by Lincoln City Playhouse for Youth at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $10. A local cast of kids is performing this holiday classic to help you find your Christmas spirit. Show schedule this week:
Dec. 13 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 - 2 p.m.
For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.
Dec. 13-14
Fun With Jo Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 13
Jingle Bell Jog - The course starts and ends at the Lincoln City Community Center and is a scenic jaunt along West Devils Lake Road. Check-in and day-of-race registration 8:30 a.m. The Race begins at 9:30 a.m. $15 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. For more information call 541-994-2131.
Dec. 14
Art at the Museum for the Holidays – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Kids of all ages are welcome for this Holiday edition of Art at the Museum. They will have Holiday crafts, canvases for painting, and much more. This is a free program funded by the Mildred and Marie Children’s fund. Have fun, create art and learn some history at the museum! For more information call 541-996-6614 or visit NorthLincolnCountyHistoricalMuseum.org.
Wishes and Candles Holiday Concert Live – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Run And Tell That Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Run & Tell That is a brother & sister acoustic duo featuring Hannah Cochrane and Freddie Lamb. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Bryan, Dylan and Nick Live – 8 p.m. at Nauti Mermaid Beach House. Bryan Nichols, Dylan Crawford, & Nick Taylor Sexton will be passing around the acoustic guitar for a nice night of music! No cover. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-1818.
Dec. 17
Taft Holiday Concert – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Taft 7-12 Commons. Get into the holiday spirit and celebrate music with the band and choir students at Taft 7-12 in Lincoln City by attending their annual winter concert. Tickets: $6 Adults / $3 Students. All proceeds go directly to the music program for instruments, uniforms and travel.
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at 60s Café in Lincoln City.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
