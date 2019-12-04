Dec. 4
Adult Science Night – 6:30 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Learn about the science behind sourdough, compare the PH of new vs. aged sourdough starter, and make your own starter to take home! 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or DriftwoodLib.org.
Dec. 4-7
Angels Fantasy of Trees - Presented by Angels Anonymous Inc. and hosted at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Dec 4: Noon - 6 p.m. Dec 5-6: Noon - 8 p.m. Dec 7: Noon - 3 p.m. Enjoy wandering through a forest of decorated trees sponsored by area businesses. It is free for the whole family. Participate in judging trees and wreaths, take part in the raffle and bid on a special wreath. For more information call 503-489-8743, visit AngelsAnonymousInc.com or ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 5
Prohibition Repeal Party – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Attic Lounge at Salishan. Enjoy live music by Kacie Bowers and Friends, 1930's style cocktails, culinary delights from the era and a complimentary champagne toast at 9 p.m. (the 21st hour of the day) to celebrate the repeal of the 21st amendment. Come dressed in your best 1930's attire! For more information visit Salishan.com.
Dec. 6
Christmas Basket Auction – 7 p.m. at North Lincoln Eagles #2576, 737 SW 32nd St. Lincoln City. Bidding for silent auction begins Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Live Auction begins at 7 p.m. Dec 6. The Silent Auction will end 15 minutes following the close of the Live Auction.
Bird Watching Clinic – 9 a.m. at Siletz Bay, meeting at The Bay House. Walking south along the bay down to 69th and Fleet enjoy seeing a wide range of fliers. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Dec. 6-7
Briana Renea Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Lonestar and Phil Vassar – 8 p.m. at Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. Tickets: $25 – $40. Must be 16 or older. Chinook Winds Casino Resort presents Two of the biggest country acts in recent decades are back out on the road to celebrate the Christmas season. Lonestar and Phil Vassar join forces to perform their hit songs, including “Not So Silent Night” which they wrote together last year, as well as holiday favorites. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 6-15
A Charlie Brown Christmas - Presented by Lincoln City Playhouse for Youth at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $10. A local cast of kids is performing this holiday classic to help you find your Christmas spirit. Show schedule this week:
Dec. 6 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 7 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.
Dec. 6-21
North Pole Express - At Chinook Winds Play Palace. Tickets: $17.95.Take a magical ride with us on a virtual journey to the North Pole! A two-hour adventure filled with fun, songs, cocoa and cookies. Children may even meet Santa himself and receive a special gift! Matinees – Children ages 3-11, Family Nights – All ages. Limited space, so call and make your reservation today. Schedule this week:
Friday, Dec. 6 – Family Night – 5:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Matinee – 12:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.
For more information and reservations call 541-996-5790 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Dec. 7
Holiday Craft Fair – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted at Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. Enjoy shopping for that beautiful homemade gift for a friend or even something special for you. There will be plenty to choose from like solar lanterns, handmade quilts, honey and waxed fabric and so much more! For more information call 541-994-6338 or visit ConnieHansenGarden.com.
Angels Ball – 4 p.m. presented by Angels Anonymous Inc. and hosted at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. $85. Featuring live music by Collective Nation. For more information and tickets call 503-489-8743, visit AngelsAnonymousInc.com, or call the Chamber of Commerce 541-994-3070.
Lofty Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Lofty is a trio from Eugene, Oregon that plays a lively mix of keyboard focused fusion music. Expect a variety of sounds, from spacey, ethereal piano to progressive synth-funk! For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Toys for Tots Hip Hop Benefit – 8 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Marci's Bar & Bistro, Toys for Tots and you. It’s the perfect combination for this Hip Hop Benefit show. Please bring new and gently used toys for children in need this Holiday season. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Dec. 8
Silent Auction – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Hosted by the Lincoln City Parent Group, a group of volunteers, educational staff and community members that want to help raise funds to assist Taft Elementary and Oceanlake Elementary Schools. They will be auctioning off items and gift certificates donated by local businesses. Classes from both schools teamed up to create class baskets with different themes to auction off as well. Catering provided by local restaurants and bakeries, live music, and money raised will be used for school activities such as carnivals, swimming lessons, teacher stipends, field trips, drama club, teacher appreciation days, classroom parties, school supplies and more. Visit lincolncityparentgorup.weebly.com for more information.
Gothic Gals Shrine Workshop – 10 a.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. “Gothic Gals” shine on this mini shrine as the focal point. You will explore polymer clay as the basis for mixed media art using a variety of techniques with instructor Michele Lindsley. $77 for non-members (supplies included). For more information and to register call 541-264-9222 or visit ASAArt.net
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
