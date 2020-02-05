Feb. 5-6
Oscar Nominated Short Films – 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. screening at the Cultural Center. The Bijou Theatre returns to the Cultural Center for four nights, screening ALL the short films nominated for this year’s Academy Awards.
Feb. 5: Documentary 1
Feb. 6: Documentary 2
Popcorn, concessions, beer and wine will be available for sale. Admission is $10 each evening, or get a four-night pass for $30. See all the short films nominated for this year’s Academy Awards — before the Oscars on Feb. 9.
Feb. 7
Bob Marley’s Birthday with JaSkaMon – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $10. Enjoy Reggae, dancing, food and cash bar to celebrate Bob Marley's 75 birthday! For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Hilltop Restaurant. Join in at one of the gatherings at local coffee spots and hear what is happening in Lincoln City.
Feb. 7-8
Beth Willis Rock Duo Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Feb. 8
Bird Walk: Hostetler Park – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet at the NE 1st street parking area on the east side of Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Join us for a walk through diverse habitat including river, wetlands, lake, and woods. We will look for wintering sparrows, raptors, and waterfowl. Easy walk, family-friendly. All of the Audubon bird-walks are free and open to the public. No prior experience is needed and you do not need to pre-register. The walks are led by experienced birders and will provide the free use of binoculars and field guides. Dress for the weather, bird-walks happen come rain or come shine. For more information visit LincolnCityParksandRecreation on facebook.
Cupid’s Arrow Fun Run – 10 a.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center. A 5K out-and-back at the Lincoln City Community Center. $10. Enjoy conversations with your favorite running partner or get a paired “Pace Partner.” Bring new energy into your life by meeting someone new. Top pair who finish together will receive gift certificates to local restaurants to enjoy Valentine’s week. For more information call 541-994-2131 or visit facebook.
Hands-on Pizza Class – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. $75. For more information call 541-557-1125 or visit CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.
Salmon River Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Salmon River features Jim Kuoni on guitar, Bob Llewellyn on five string banjo, Carla Lovato on fiddle, Linda Sickler on dobro, and Bobbie Stirling on doghouse bass singing bluegrass and old country songs. Join us for a fun and lively foot stomping evening! For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
T. Ray & the Shades Live – 8:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Feb. 8-17
Lincoln City's Antique and Collectibles Week is back, includes a special drop of 300 antique Japanese floats on our beaches. Super Auction: Feb 8 at Chinook Seafood Grill. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $10. Make your own Vintage Valentine: Feb 11 at Lincoln City Cultural Center. More details still to come. Hosted by Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce.
Feb. 9
Monotype Printing Workshop – 10 a.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Explore the history and the art of Monotype Printmaking with instructor Dr. Joyce Centofanti. Participants will use water-based printing ink on an acrylic plate to create their prints. $80 for non-members. For more information and to register call 541-264-9222 or visit ASAArt.net.
On Going
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday for weigh-ins between 9-10 a.m. and support meeting is 10-11 a.m. Location: St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City. Call Linda Hamlin: 541-614-0301 for more information.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
